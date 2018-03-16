Kamats Restaurants open new outlet at Nashik Sinnar

Kamats Restaurants that operates chain of quick-service restaurants at various locations on national highways, state highways and cities has now unveiled its new outlet at Nashik Sinnar, in the Pune Nashik Highway. The restaurant offers pure vegetarian, delicious food that is served in hygienic surroundings. It is ideal place for travelers to take a quick bite and choose from wide of variety of quality food, fresh ingredients and distinctive flavours.

The popular multi-cuisine restaurant serves delicious South Indian, Punjabi, Snacks, Mughlai as well as Maharashtrain delicacies. The restaurant also offers extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. Kamats delights its customers with authentic food cooked fresh, at affordable prices and served in quick speed. It is known for trendy offerings and new innovations in menu to keep it ahead of its competitors.

The extensive menu includes varieties of South Indian dishes (idli, dosa, vada, uthappa), traditional Maharashtrian dishes (Misal Pav, Sabudana Vada), starters, combo meals, popular North Indian dishes, Indian breads, Main Course and choice of desserts. Kamats, synonymous with healthy and hygienic vegetarian food has emerged as a symbol of quality, originality and trust. Hygiene, quality and customer satisfaction are core concepts exercised by our team distinguish the brand from local restaurants.

Since 2013 Kamats has started expanding its restaurant chain and concentrated on standardizing its products and services through centralized purchasing and training system. The company has captured a dominant share in the organized vegetarian family restaurant space, growing impressively by the years.