IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market report provides an analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2015 is considered as the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the ITAD market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the ITAD market throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn) across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current landscape and future status of this market. Impact analysis of key trends has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the ITAD market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies of key players in the ITAD market.

The report segments the global ITAD market on the basis of asset type into computers/laptops, mobile devices, peripherals, servers, storage and other network equipment. By Service, the market has been categorized into data destruction/data sanitization, recovery, and recycling. Segmentation on the basis of end-use includes BFSI, telecom and IT, education, aerospace, government, energy and utilities, and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the ITAD market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the ITAD market, providing market positioning of the major players and their key strategies. The comprehensive ITAD market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics.

TBS Industries, ITRenew Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc., Sims Recycling Ltd., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Dataserv Group, Apto Solutions, Inc., TES-AMM Pte Ltd., LifeSpan International, Inc., Dell, Inc., and HP Ltd. are some of the major service providers within the global ITAD market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

By Asset Type

Computers/laptops

Mobile devices

Peripherals

Storages

Servers

Other network equipment

By Service

Data sanitization/data destruction

Recovery

Recycling

Other

By End-use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Aerospace

Energy and utilities

Government

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

