Inland World Logistics bags national award for excellence in distribution

Pune, 15th March ‘18- Inland World Logistics part of the Rs 2,200-crore Inland group and one of the finest logistics companies of the country, recently bagged two prestigious awards at the Mahindra Excellence Awards 2017. The company was adjudged the Outperformer in Distribution and at the same awards show, Mr. Praveen Somani, Director, Inland World Logistics was conferred National Winner in the Youth Transport Personality of the Year.

This is the seventh edition of the Mahindra Transport Excellence Awards, and the program is now recognized as the leading Awards program in the Indian transport sector recognising excellence and outperformance. In its journey over the last six years, the Mahindra Transport Excellence Awards have seen over 20,000 nominations entries being received in various categories and 220 winners in all, spanning across best business practices, industry innovations, as well as individuals including truck drivers for displaying relentless commitment towards their work.

“It is an honor to win two awards on one platform. This award has over the years gained recognition as one of the most prestigious awards in the sector and I am thankful to the jury members for choosing us as the deserving. It is the effort and dedication of all the employees at Inland that is bringing us the continuous success and recognition”, said Mr. Praveen Somani, Director, Inland World Logistics.

Inland World Logistics offers point to point services with minimum delivery time and has the widest reach with presence in over 350 locations, fleet of vehicles and a nationwide network.