India Power conferred with Innovation Award in ISGW 2018

IPCL has been acknowledged & applauded for its efforts as Utility partner to Smart meter technology supplier for deployment of Smart Metering technology & transformation in performance parameter.

Pune, March 14, 2018: India Power Corporation Limited has been awarded in the Special Category of ISGF Innovation Awards 2018, recently held in New Delhi. ISGW 2018 (India Smart Grid Week) is the fourth edition of the Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy and Smart Cities, organized by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF). The forum is supported by various Government of India Ministries including Ministry of Power, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy etc. The forum aims to bring together India’s leading Electricity, Gas and Water Utilities, Policy Makers, Regulators, Investors and researchers.

Mr. Sanjeev Seth, CEO IPCL, Transmission & Distribution business, was present to receive the prestigious award. Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Seth said, “We feel deeply honoured to receive the award. It acknowledges IPCL’s efforts in the cities of Asansol & Gaya where we are much ahead of others on the technological front.”

IPCL has adopted Smart metering technology in urban areas & prepaid smart metering in rural areas. IPCL has achieved the highest loss reduction trajectory in Gaya, Bodh Gaya, & Manpur towns in a short span and is also keeping pace with the technological trends worldwide in its licensee area of Asansol.

Recently the company has also signed the Memorandum of Understanding with University of California, Berkley and University of Chicago for study of effectiveness of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) / Smart Meters. The study will help India Power in understanding the effectiveness of smart meters in loss reduction, improve power supply, & help consumers understand and control electricity consumption.