Grand Master Viswanathan Anand joins Run Adam Sports Experts Board

Anand to guide the Sports Talent app as an Advisor and also be its Brand Ambassador

PUNE, March 16 2018:India’s only sporting talent app Run Adam has signed Five-Times World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anandas a part of the Run Adam Sports Experts Board and also as Advisor. M.S. Dhoni is already a part of this expert Board and also a mentor with Run Adam. Run Adam aims to nurture and foster sporting talent in India to help realise their dreams. The Run Adam app connects athletes with stakeholders, including experts, coaches, academies, specialists, sponsors,among others. Designed to be a single access tech-enabled platform, Run Adam is a 360-degree sporting talent marketplace providing instant and easy access to different resources. The Run Adam app is free for the sporting community and is available for download on Google Playstore currently and is expected to be available on Apple Store within a week.

Indian Grand Master Viswanathan Anand spoke about his association with Run Adam and said, “My association with Run Adam will be an important milestone in chess coaching approach. The app enables me to mentor chess aspirants who find coaching access difficult. The struggle of many budding hopefuls will be fulfilled by Run Adam through such an initiative.Here I will be teaching Run Adam subscribers what I know about the game and will also share my personal experiences. I hope to be able to combine my passion for chess with the reach of Run Adam platform to help budding talent to achieve international success”.

K. Yeragaselvan, CEO and MD of Run Adam, said “Run Adam is already privileged to have M.S. Dhonias our mentor and ambassador. With Vishwanathan Anand now joining our Sports Experts Board, it will give chess players to learn and grow their game as well as their attitude. Anand’sinvolvement will not only teach chess nuances to aspirants but will also help our platform grow manifold. We welcome Viswanathan Anand in Run Adam and hope to make the dreams of many in the game to come true. Considering such sports achievers who have given their time, mentoring and effort, I feel that our Vision of empowering India as a sporting superpower is not distant”.

The Run Adam Masterclasseswill be conducted by the Chess Champion on the Run Adam app for aspirants of the game from 5th May 2018 every fortnight. Anand’sone hour sessions will have 30 minutes focused on teaching the game, 15 minutes on his personal experiences and 15 minutes on his life lessons. As Advisor to Run Adam, VishwanthanAnandwill bring his knowledge and understanding of sports in general and sportspersons in specific to guide Run Adam to serve the interests of sporting community better. The Indian Grand Master will also be the brand ambassador for Run Adam.