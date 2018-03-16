Government Revises Model Concession Agreement for PPP in Major Ports

In order to make port projects more investor friendly and make investment climate in the Major Port sector more attractive, the Government has approved the revised Model Concession Agreement (MCA) for Public Private Participation (PPP) projects in Major Ports on 3.1.2018. Salient features of the revised MCA.

Providing exit route to developers by way of divesting their equity upto 100% after completion of 2 years from the Commercial Operation Date(COD). This is now similar to the MCA provisions of Highway Sector.

Under provision of additional land to the Concessionaire, land rent has been reduced from 200% to 120% of the applicable scale of rates for the proposed additional land. Concessionaire would pay Royalty on “per MT of cargo/TEU handled” basis which would be indexed to the variations in the WPI annually. This will replace the present procedure of charging royalty which is equal to the percentage of Gross revenue, quoted during bidding, calculated on the basis of upfront normative tariff ceiling prescribed by TAMP. This will help to resolve the long pending grievances of PPP operators that Revenue share is payable on ceiling tariff and price discounts are ignored. The problems associated with fixing storage charges by TAMP and collection of Revenue share on storage charges which has plagued many projects will also get eliminated.