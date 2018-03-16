Gold Nanoparticles Market to Raise at a CAGR 19.25% by 2022

A research study titled, “Gold Nanoparticles Market by Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research, states that “The global gold nanoparticles market was worth USD 1.36 billion in the year of 2014 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 6.79 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.25% over the forecast period”.

Industry Outlook:

Nanotechnology is a branch of science which includes the analysis and research of nano size whereas the nanoparticles are very small particles sized between 1 to 100 nanometres (nm). In the medicinal field, titanium dioxide, calcium phosphate, zinc oxide, and gold nanoparticles are widely used nanoparticles. These collectively responsible for over 30% of global market share. Though, out of these, gold nanoparticles have experienced the considerable growth owing to their ability to attach to specific biological molecules for diagnosis or treatment, ease of preparation, and low toxicity. Moreover, there are chiefly four kinds of gold nanoparticles which are; gold-gold sulphide nanoparticles, gold colloid, gold nanorods, and gold-silica nanoshells.

Growth Factors Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global gold nanoparticles market is anticipated to witness a major growth with a considerable compound annual growth rate over the projecting years. Rising investment in research and development activities, a requirement of compact devices, expansion of gold nanomaterials in nations such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China, and higher optical properties and conduction of gold nanoparticles are major factors anticipated to fuel the global gold nanoparticles market over the future.

Furthermore, growing adoption of gold nanoparticles in the treatment of cancer owing to their superior efficiency is expected to impact the global gold nanoparticles market positively. Currently, nanotechnology is in initial stage though, due to projected set up of gold nanoparticles during coming years is predicted to attract the global market growth. At present, numerous nano-medicines are under medical study trials, for example, Auroshell and Aurimmune. However, compatibility of gold nanoparticles with biological tissues is a key issue that might challenge the growth of the global gold nanoparticles market. Hence, to conquer the challenge, companies such as nanoComposix prepared an eco-friendly technique for gold nanoparticles’ biosynthesis.

Competitive Insights and Product Segmentation:

The major market manufacturers for the global gold nanoparticles market are Nanopartz Inc., Cytodiagnostics, Inc., Goldsol, BBI Solutions, NanoHybrids Corp., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Nanostellar, Inc., Metalor Technologies SA, Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd., Solaris Nanosciences Corporation, NanoRods LLC, Innova Biosciences Ltd., Nanobio Delivery Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Appolo Biolife and Nanosphere, Inc. By application, the global market is classified as; Electronics, Medical & dentistry, Catalysis and Others (Glass, Cosmetics & Photometry).

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global gold nanoparticles market is segmented in regions which are; Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, UK and Rest of Europe), North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada)and Rest of the World (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Others).

Key findings of the gold nanoparticles market

In 2013, concerning volume, global gold nanoparticles market was estimated around 3 tons, though, development of niche applications and growth of numerous end-user industries such as fruit & vegetable protection and glass tinting is likely to boost future demand.

European gold nanoparticles market reported for around 20% of overall revenue and is expected to witness constant demand during the coming years as a result of fiscal instability in the region.

Electronic market is anticipated to experience the fastest growth with a compound annual growth rate of 20% during projected years. Elevated demand for compact storage devices and electronic biosensors which needs gold nanowires and nanoparticles inks is projected to fuel market growth.

Global gold nanoparticles market is fairly fragmented with global and minor regional players. Companies are constantly involved in research and development, are concentrating towards evolving application precise finished products.

Key companies in global gold nanoparticles market are Cytodiagnostics, Inc., Nanopartz Inc., Goldsol, BBI Solutions, NanoHybrids Corp., Nanostellar, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Tanaka Holdings Co., Metalor Technologies SA, Ltd., Solaris Nanosciences Corporation, Innova Biosciences Ltd., NanoRods LLC, Nanobio Delivery Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanosphere, Inc. and Appolo Biolife.

