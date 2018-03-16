Global Vascular Graft Market Share

According to a new report Global Vascular Graft Market, published by KBV research, the Vascular Graft Market Size was valued at $4 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Hospitals market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period.

The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market dominated the Canada Vascular Graft Market by Raw Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Biosynthetic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Vascular Graft Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic, Endologix Inc., Cook Medical Inc., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Getinge AB.

Global Vascular Graft Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Hemodialysis Access Graft

Peripheral vascular graft

By Raw Material

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Biosynthetic

Polyester

Polyurethane (PU)

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America Vascular Graft Market Size

US Vascular Graft Market Size

Canada Vascular Graft Market Size

Mexico Vascular Graft Market Size

Other NA Country Vascular Graft Market Size

Europe Vascular Graft Market

Germany Vascular Graft Market

UK Vascular Graft Market

France Vascular Graft Market

Russia Vascular Graft Market

Spain Vascular Graft Market

Italy Vascular Graft Market

Other EU Country Vascular Graft Market

Asia Pacific Vascular Graft Market

China Vascular Graft Market

Japan Vascular Graft Market

India Vascular Graft Market

South Korea Vascular Graft Market

Singapore Vascular Graft Market

Malaysia Vascular Graft Market

Other APAC Country Vascular Graft Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Vascular Graft Market

Brazil Vascular Graft Market

Argentina Vascular Graft Market

UAE Vascular Graft Market

Saudi Arabia Vascular Graft Market

South Africa Vascular Graft Market

Nigeria Vascular Graft Market

Other LAMEA Country Vascular Graft Market

Companies Profiled

Braun Melsungen AG

R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Medtronic

Endologix Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Getinge AB

