Global Vascular Graft Market Share

According to a new report Global Vascular Graft Market, published by KBV research, the Vascular Graft Market Size was valued at $4 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Hospitals market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period.
The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market dominated the Canada Vascular Graft Market by Raw Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Biosynthetic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Vascular Graft Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic, Endologix Inc., Cook Medical Inc., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Getinge AB.
Global Vascular Graft Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)
Hemodialysis Access Graft
Peripheral vascular graft
By Raw Material
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Biosynthetic
Polyester
Polyurethane (PU)
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
North America Vascular Graft Market Size
US Vascular Graft Market Size
Canada Vascular Graft Market Size
Mexico Vascular Graft Market Size
Other NA Country Vascular Graft Market Size
Europe Vascular Graft Market
Germany Vascular Graft Market
UK Vascular Graft Market
France Vascular Graft Market
Russia Vascular Graft Market
Spain Vascular Graft Market
Italy Vascular Graft Market
Other EU Country Vascular Graft Market
Asia Pacific Vascular Graft Market
China Vascular Graft Market
Japan Vascular Graft Market
India Vascular Graft Market
South Korea Vascular Graft Market
Singapore Vascular Graft Market
Malaysia Vascular Graft Market
Other APAC Country Vascular Graft Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Vascular Graft Market
Brazil Vascular Graft Market
Argentina Vascular Graft Market
UAE Vascular Graft Market
Saudi Arabia Vascular Graft Market
South Africa Vascular Graft Market
Nigeria Vascular Graft Market
Other LAMEA Country Vascular Graft Market
Companies Profiled
Braun Melsungen AG
R. Bard, Inc.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Medtronic
Endologix Inc.
Cook Medical Inc.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Terumo Corporation
L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Getinge AB
