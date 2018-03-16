Digital Signage Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2023

The report on Digital Signage Market by Product (Kiosks, Menu Boards, Billboards, Sign Boards), by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Institutional) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Digital Signage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The report identified that global digital signage is driven by factors such as high cost-effectiveness of digital signage and being environment-friendly, rising infrastructure in emerging countries, and, enhancing technological innovations in display technologies. While the restraining factors include increasing trend of online/broadcast advertisement, and lack of standards for interoperability between devices. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing interactivity capabilities of the digital signage systems, and increasing demand for cloud-based software along with dynamic content creation. Digital signage market also known as dynamic signage is a specialized form of silver casting in which multimedia content or videos are displayed in public places for advertising or informational purposes. Digital signage uses technologies for displaying contents such as streaming media, digital images, information and videos. Digital signage is specifically used for out-of-home advertising where messages and videos are displayed with the objective of delivering target messages to specific consumers, at specific locations and time. Digital signage can be found in transportation systems, public places, and corporate buildings. The application of digital signage is largely found in the healthcare and veterinary, retail, banking, automotive and hospitality sectors among others. Digital signage can be used in various applications including sales kiosks, multi-screen ribbons, emergency messaging and interactive touch screens. Digital signage also finds applications in cloud-based apps and provides benefits ranging from reduction of on-premises infrastructure expenses to security of these cloud-based apps.

The report on global digital signage market covers segments such as product and application. The global digital signage market can be segmented into commercial, infrastructural, institutional and industrial by application. Furthermore, the market can be bifurcated, by products into kiosks, menu boards, billboards, sign boards, and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digital signage market such as, Au Optronics Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., ScalaInc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, NEC Display Solutions Ltd, and Omnivex Corporation.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global digital signage market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of digital Signage market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the digital signage market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the digital signage market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

