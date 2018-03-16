Digital Printing Packaging Market Regional Analysis, Market Share and Forecast to 2023

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Information by Packaging Type (Labels, Flexible Packaging, & Other), by Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography & Others), by Application (Boxes, Cans, Bottles, and Others), by End-User (Food & Beverages, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Goods and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Packaging industry will witness a revolution due to the increasing applications of digital printing. The concept of digital printing for packaging is specifically introduced to attract consumers. This method includes printing of digital images or text on product packaging. Digital printing packaging market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the food & beverages and personal care industries. Digital printing is more time and cost efficient than other techniques of printing. Digital printing helps cover entire information while providing better quality prints than other techniques. These factors increase the popularity of digital printing packaging, which ultimately fuels the growth of this market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the growth of digital printing packaging market.

Global digital printing packaging market, valued at USD 11.10 billion in 2015 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2782

Regional Analysis of Global digital printing packaging Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global digital printing packaging market followed by Europe. Rapid growth in manufacturing sector as well as increase in disposable income among individuals with changing life style is driving the demand in the packaging industry, which ultimately increase the demand of digital printing packaging market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global digital printing packaging market include- W S Packaging Group, Inc. (U.S.), Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Xeikon N.V. (Netherlands), Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Quad Graphics, Inc. (U.S.), Labels in Motion (U.S.), Reel Appeal Limted (U.K.).

The report for Global digital printing packaging market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-printing-packaging-market-2782