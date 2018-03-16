Digital Oilfield Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

The report on Digital Oilfield Market by Services (Automation and Instrumentation, and IT Services), by Processes (Reservoir and Production, Drilling Optimizations) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Digital Oilfield Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/21

Segments Covered

The digital oilfield market is segmented on the basis of services, processes, and region. The segmentation on the basis of services covers automation and instrumentation, and IT services. The automation and instrumentation segment further includes DSC, SCADA, and smart well, safety systems, wireless sensor, PLC, CPM and others. The IT Services segment is further divided into IT outsourcing, software, IT services and commissioning and computer equipment/hardware. On the basis of processes the market is segmented as reservoir, production optimization, drilling optimizations and others. Among the processes the production optimization segment accounted for the largest market size in 2015.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/21

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Americas region covers the markets such as North America, and South America. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Russia, U.K., and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China Malaysia India Australia and Rest of APAC. Among the geographies Europe is expected to be the largest market for digital oilfield market closely followed by Americas over the forecast period 2016 to 2022. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Halliburton Company, Honeywell International Inc., Weatherford International PLC, Paradigm Limited, Pason Systems Inc., and ABB Limited.

Browse Complete Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_digital_oilfield_market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR- Growth Matrix Analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of digital oilfield market. Further, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2022.

We also have highlighted future trends in the digital oilfield market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. The IGR- Growth Matrix Analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to digital oilfield market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the digital oilfield market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on digital oilfield market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com