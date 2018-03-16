Defense Sector to Lead Global Service Robotics Market through 2022

Surging deployment of service robotics in healthcare and defense sectors, increasing adoption of Unmanned Ground Vehicles and rising investments in development of autonomous and mobile service robotics to drive the global service robotics market through 2022

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Service Robotics Market ! By Operating Environment, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022’’, the global service robotics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during 2017 – 2022. Growth in the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of service robotics in defense sector for mitigating human risk factor, transporting equipment, performing surveillance, etc. Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) from defense sector for performing operations including reconnaissance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and demining is growing at a robust pace across the globe, which has been positively impacting the global service robotics market.

Some of the other factors fueling growth in the global service robotics market are rising integration of service robotics in medical facilities for aiding surgeries, diagnosis and therapies, as well as increasing acceptance of exoskeletons, robotics pharmacy and cleaning robots. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in the global service robotics market in 2016, the region is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period as well, owing to European Union’s SPARC robotics partnership, growing investment in European Union’s research & innovation program Horizon 2020 and surging investments in defense robotics in the region.

“Growing popularity of humanoids, such as Pepper and REEM for performing professional and personal operations, and rising demand for personal robotics, including cleaning robots, educational robotics and companion robots is anticipated to positively influence the global service robotics market in the coming years. Moreover, rising investments in service robotics by companies including Hitachi, Samsung and Honda are anticipated to significantly boost demand for service robotics across the globe in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Service Robotics Market By Operating Environment, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” has analyzed the potential of service robotics market across the globe, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the industry.

