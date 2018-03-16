Sagarmala, the ambitious programme has bought the concepts of Coastal Economic Zones (CEZs) to develop port-proximate industrial capacities near the coast in the future. The port-led industrialisation programme will be delivered through the CEZs, which will provide the geographical boundary with the focal point for development along India’s coastline.

Port-led industrialization is the third pillar of the port-led development model. Ports play a crucial role in reducing logistics costs and facilitate export-oriented manufacturing by reducing export time and variability. Several countries with large coastlines have leveraged ports for aiding industrialization.

A comprehensive plan for port-led industrialization has been proposed which combines the growth potential of specific industries, has been shortlisted with the aim to reduce the overall logistics costs. For which major and non-major ports, industrial units and evacuation infrastructure have been connected into a single system at a regional level through the concept of Coastal Economic Zones. CEZs are also aimed at promoting development of port-proximate industrial clusters, which has been conceptualised as a spatial-economic region which may enlarge along 300-500 km of coastline and approx 200-300 km inland from the coastline. Each CEZ will be a stockpile of coastal districts within a State.

Total fourteen Coastal Economic Zones (CEZ) have been identified along the coastline of the country in the National Perspective Plan of the Sagarmala programme. All CEZ’s along with their covered districts: Kachch, Saurashtra(Junagarh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad), Suryapur(Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad), North Konkan(Nashik, Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Raigarh), South Konkan(Goa,Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, North Goa, South Goa), Dakshin Kanara(Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, Mysore), Malabar (Ernakulam, Alappuzha Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram), Mannar(Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi), Poompuhar(Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappallu, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam), VCIC South(Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram), VCIC Central(Chittoor, Nellore), VCIC North(Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam),