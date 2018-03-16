Coastal Economic Zone(CEZ)

The broad vision of the Sagarmala program is boosting the newer project, in terms of setting up Coastal Economic units under CEZ’s, for the development which can be taken up in a phased process initiating with the districts, having larger potential for attracting investors. CEZ is anticipated to provide a thrust to the traditional stronghold industries in the state which have remarkable linkages and EXIM orientation with the port. The master planning for the Industrial corridor is underway currently. Under CBIC the Petro Chemicals, Petroleum and Chemicals hub has planned to be situated in the CEZ.

These CEZs have been geographically mapped out covering one or more districts, and potential industries relevant for each CEZs have been proposed. Each CEZ is also mapped to its nearby ports. These CEZ are bounded land parcels that could actually house industrial units and requisite infrastructure. Each CEZ could be in the immediate hinterland of ports, within a radius of 100 km with a sizeable domestic market and export potential. Major and non-major ports, industrial units and evacuation infrastructure have been linked into a single system at the regional level through the concept of CEZs.

Fourteen coastal economic zones have been identified along the Indian coastline, with each coastal state having one or more CEZ. The master Plans of all Coastal Economic Zones (CEZ) consisting their linkage ports with their potential Industries are: Kachch- Deen Dayal, Mundra (Petrochemicals, Cement, Furniture), Saurashtra- Pipavav, Sikka(Apparel, Automotive), Suryapur- Dahej, Hazira(Marine Clusters), North Konkan- JNPT, Mumbai(Power, Electronics, Apparel), South Konkan- Dighi, Jaigarh, Mormugao(Refining, Steel, Food Processing), Dakshin Kanara- New Mangalore (Petrochemicals), Malabar- Cochin(Furniture), Mannar- VOCPT(Apparel, Refining), Poompuhar- Cuddalore(Leather Processing, Power), VCIC South- Chennai, Kamarajar, Katupalli(Steel, Petrochemicals, Electronics, Shipbuilding), VCIC Central- Krishnapatnam (Electronics), VCIC North- Vizag, Kakinada(Food Processing, Petrochemicals, Cement, Apparel), Kalinga- Paradip, Dhamara (Petrochemicals, Marine Processing), Gaud- Kolkata, Haldia(Leather Processing).

The CEZ is known to be the best place to create industry clusters of leather processing and thermal power due to already existing plants. It is also form of