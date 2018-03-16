Cellular Confinement Systems Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

The latest report on Cellular Confinement Systems Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Cellular Confinement Systems Market by materials (high density polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene), by applications(earth reinforcement applications, construction, slope protection, railways and roadways) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Cellular Confinement Systems such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. The global Cellular confinement systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the cellular confinement systems market by materials, and applications. On the basis of materials used for manufacturing of cellular confinement systems the market covers analysis of high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, polyester and other materials. The HDPE segment accounted for the largest market share both in terms of value and volume.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as earth reinforcement applications, construction, slope protection, railways and roadways, and others. Among the applications the earth reinforcement segment accounted for the largest market share, while construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.North America was the largest market among the geographies due to significant use of cellular confinement systems in the earth reinforcement and slop protection segments. Moreover, these systems are widely used in the railways and roadways applications in the North America region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America such as India, China, and Brazil are among the fastest growing economies and these economies are projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Polymer Group Inc., Geocell Systems Inc., Strata Systems inc., Presto Geosystems, TMP Geosynthetics, ABG Geosynthetics, Huifeng Geosynthetics, SABK International, Tensar International Ltd. Admir Technologies and Armtec infrastructure Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand conditions, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cellular confinement systems globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of cellular confinement systems.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cellular confinement systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cellular confinement systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

