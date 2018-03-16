Capacity Augmentation along Inland Waterways

The Government proposes to augment capacity to develop eco-friendly and economic mode of transportation along inland waterways and coastal shipping routes under the Sagarmala Programme. Sagarmala is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping to promote port-led development in the country by harnessing India’s 7,500 km long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways. It aims to reduce the logistics costs by doubling the share of domestic waterways in the modal mix from current 6 per cent.

The Coastal Berth Scheme being implemented since March 2015 to promote the development of infrastructure for movement of passengers and cargo at major and non-major ports has been merged with the Sagarmala Programme and extended up to March 2020. Under the scheme, 26 projects costing Rs. 1,207 crore have been sanctioned for total financial assistance of Rs. 462.60 crore and Rs. 275.30 crore has been released to Major Ports/State Maritime Boards/State Governments.

The Government has declared 111 ‘National Waterways’ (including 5 existing NWs) under the National Waterways Act, 2016. It is implementing the Jal Marg Vikas Project, JMVP for augmenting the navigation capacity of NW-1 from Haldia to Varanasi at a cost of Rs.5369 crore with technical and financial support of the World Bank. Development of 8 new National Waterways has been taken up.