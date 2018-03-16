Autonomy for Port Boards

With a view to providing more autonomy and flexibility to Major Ports and to professionalize their governance, the Government has introduced the Major Port Authorities Bill in Parliament to replace the existing Major Port Trusts Act, 1963. The Bill has been made compact by reducing its number of sections from the existing 134 to 65. Number of Board Members has been reduced to 11-13 from the existing 19-21. Appointment of Independent Members for professional and better decision making. Appointment of Independent Members for professional and better decision making. Major Ports would be empowered to make its own master plan for areas within the port limits to the exclusion of any State or local regulations. Major Ports would be empowered to make its own master plan for areas within the port limits to the exclusion of any State or local regulations. Port authority would be empowered to fix tariff for its assets and services. For Public Private Partnership Projects (PPP), operators will be free to fix tariff based on market conditions. Power to raise loans / additional capital from Indian & Foreign lenders.