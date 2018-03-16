Ath Shwaso Ojas: Effective Herbal Formulation for Sinusitis

Ath Shwaso Ojas is a non-steroidal, potent, efficacious and safe herbal remedy offered by Ath Ayurdhamah. It comprises of powerful herbs such as vasa, guduchi, handra, shirish, kankari, yasthimadhu, marich, amaltas, pippali, vibhitaki, dalchini, ela, vanshlochen, sphatika bhasm, tankan bhasm, praval pishti etc. that help to cure sinusitis.

Gurgaon, Haryana, 16 March 2018 – Ath Ayurdhamah is a popular herbal clinic that offers efficacious natural remedies to various health-related problems and disorders from the heart, kidney, gynecological problems to respiratory disorders and sinusitis. It is the inflammation of the tissues that border the sinuses. The sinuses are generally filled up with air but when they get blocked or filled up with mucus; bacteria, fungus and viruses grow and result in infection. The sinuses are located behind the nasal bones, eyes, forehead and the cheeks. Mucus in the sinuses drains out and is filled up with air without any interruption. In some cases due to the excessive build-up of mucus in the case of common cold, nasal polyps and allergic conditions, it becomes a breeding ground for infection resulting in sinusitis.

There are various types of sinusitis such as acute, chronic, sub-acute and sinusitis. In the chronic type of sinusitis, the symptoms are visible for 8 weeks or more. In the acute sinusitis, the symptoms last for 4 weeks or less. In the sub-acute type, the symptoms are visible between 4 to 8 weeks. In the recurrent type of sinusitis, the attacks occur several times in one year.

Some of the reasons for the development of sinusitis are cold and allergy, improperly functioning cilia, deviated nasal septum, bone spur or nasal polyps. Patients suffering due to a weakened immune system or structural abnormalities can have blockage in the drainage duct causing swollen nasal membrane. Such individuals are prone to develop sinusitis.

In order to get rid of sinusitis, a person should have lukewarm water every day. According to Ayurveda, a good natural remedy for the treatment of sinusitis is having a mixture of kali mirch (pepper), trikatu churn (dry ginger) and pippli. It is also a good practice to take a morning walk, chant ‘om’ and practice yoga (pranayama). Patients suffering from sinusitis should avoid foods such as cold drink, ice-cream, banana, and radish. It is best to avoid tamarind or pickle-rich sour food as well. Other food items to avoid if a person is suffering from sinusitis are rice, curd, junk, spicy, fried or preserved food. Elements that trigger sinusitis are perfume, smoke, pollen grains etc.

Ath Shwaso Ojas is an effective natural remedy of Ath Ayurdhamah. This organization has been founded by Dr.Parmeshwar Arora. When asked about the best-selling herbal formulations of the company, he said, “Ath Shwaso Ojas is an effective herbal remedy that is used in the treatment of a host of respiratory disorders such as polyp, tonsillitis, adenoid, allergic asthma and sinusitis. Each capsule of the herbal remedy comprises of vasa, guduchi, handra, shirish, kankari, yasthimadhu, marich, amaltas, pippali, vibhitaki, dalchini, ela, vanshlochen, sphatika bhasm, tankan bhasm, praval pishti. For best results, adults should take two capsules of the formulation three times a day after meals. For children up to the age of 12 years, one capsule should be taken along with honey three times a day. It takes about 3 months to get completely cured depending on the severity of the disease.”

He added, “The causative factors of sinusitis are mental stress, unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, low immunity due to genetic reasons; impurities in the blood etc. The formulation works effectively to cure the various types of respiratory disorders making sure a person get symptomatic relief. It even strengthens the immunity system of the person to avoid the recurrence of sinusitis. Chronic sinusitis if left untreated can result in vision problems, meningitis or asthma. The infection results in clotting of veins around sinus resulting in the risk of a stroke.”

