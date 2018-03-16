4FastPlumber Adds A ‘Comments’ Section On Its Website For Customers To Review Its Services

4FastPlumber, a plumbing firm based in the Alexandria VA region, is offering its customers a chance to review the quality of its services via an interactive “Comments” section on its website. The company aims at enhancing customer engagement with the new feature in a bid to improve its service delivery and optimize customer satisfaction.

4FastPlumber wants its customers to leave comments regarding the quality of services offered by its customer care team as well as its technical plumbing team. The Alexandria plumber has added a fill-in Comments form at the bottom of its homepage where customers can post comments and reviews after experiencing its plumbing services. The website is also linked to various social media platforms and other customer review platforms like Google where the company has earned a four star rating from 5 reviews. According to the company’s website, 4FastPlumber values customer feedback because it helps streamline its operations and improve its service delivery.

All plumbing customers in the Alexandria, VA area are free to post comments on the website of 4FastPlumber after a service call. The company invites both negative and positive reviews provided they are expressed genuinely to help optimize its business model. The “Comments” section is featured at the bottom of the homepage after the standard service details. Titled “Leave A Comment,” the feature is quite noticeable and users are only required to fill-in their names and email addresses before posting a comment in the space provided below. The posted comments will be displayed on the company’s website as testimonials. 4FastPlumber has enjoyed a good run with its customers and it has even scooped the annual Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA) several times over the years. Further company details can be found at https://goo.gl/1tjlLO

About Us

Among other things, 4FastPlumber runs a content-rich blog on its website where it posts all kinds of plumbing articles covering all sorts of plumbing topics including plumbing system care and maintenance, vetting and contracting of professional plumbers, green plumbing ideas, DIY plumbing hints, water heater care and maintenance, sewer line repair and replacement, plumbing system inspection, drain cleaning, and so many other topics. The company boats over 20 years experience in the plumbing industry and it specializes in the repair and replacement of main sewer lines and main water lines, drains, water heaters of all types especially high end or hybrid water heaters, all service plumbing and 24/7 emergency plumbing. 4FastPlumber is also a certified Water-Right installer and it offers certified lab water testing services and installs Water-Right purification systems and water softener systems. Reviews can be read by going to https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Fast+Plumber/@38.815019,-77.1521477,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xe055b5baf137d8f0!8m2!3d38.815019!4d-77.149959?hl=en

Contact:

Mike Orehowsky

Company: 4FastPlumber, LLC

Address: 6309 7th St, Alexandria, VA 22312

Phone: (571) 424-1279 / 1-800-461 7770

Email: michaelo@4fastplumber.com

Website: http://4fastplumber.com/alexandria-plumber/