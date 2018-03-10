TLC Companions & Supply Announces To Offer Companion Care with 24/7 On-Call Availability

Forest Hills, New York (webnewswire) March 8, 2018 – Elderly loved ones hope to stay as active as possible throughout the rest of their lives. While family and friends can try to help, sometimes families need help too! This is where home health care services NY like TLC Companions & Supply can relieve the stress this kind of care can cause. Understanding the importance of senior care, TLC Companions & Supply now announces to offer senior health and companion care on an hourly and live-in basis with 24/7 on-call availability.

The spokesperson stated, “From assisting our seniors in everyday activities like loading the dishwasher and showering to providing a few hours of much needed companionship, our caregivers assist clients with the necessary “human touch”. Not only do we become a resource for better health and well-being, but also a friend in the process.”

TLC Companions & Supply is the leading home healthcare in Nassau County NY offers health and companion care on an hourly and live-in basis with 24/7 on-call availability. Their companions’ tasks and services include the following: social interaction and friendship, meal preparation, medication reminders, supervision and assistance with personal care such as bathing and toileting, transportation to doctor visits, grocery shopping and other errands, light housekeeping, cleaning, and laundry, and maintaining a safe environment at home.

Substantiating the above statement, the spokesperson explained, “We will send a companion to your home or facility to stay with your loved one, make sure their needs are met, and provide a sense of security. We specialize in offering non-medical help with daily tasks in a compassionate way. We will match and connect the right caregiver with you or your family member. TLC Companions offers you the personal attention you or your loved one deserves.”

Jeff R., Massapequa, NY, one of the happy clients from TLC Companions & Supply delightedly commented, “They helped with my mother-in-law. They were very polite, professional, and punctual. The aids were extremely friendly and always had mom laughing. They made our life easier and they are well worth the investment.”

While addressing the audience, the media person stated, “Whether you are looking for a full-time job or part-time employment, being a member of our TLC Care Team offers a unique opportunity to do important, fulfilling work in the home care industry and to build close, caring relationships that endure. Please call our office at 718-255-9010 to speak with one of our coordinators about possibly joining our team.”

About TLC Companions & Supply,

TLC Companions & Supply was formed by health care professionals with over thirty years of experience. They provide high quality companion services to growing senior and disabled population and allow them to enjoy the freedom of remaining in their own home. For more details, visit http://tlccompanions.com

Name: ROBIN MASSIMI

Address: 118-35 Queens Blvd., FOREST HILLS, NY, USA, 11375

Phone Number: 718-255-9010

