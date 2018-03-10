Polar King International, Inc. to Exhibit at the 2018 Seafood Expo North American March 11-13, in Boston, MA

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer units at the 2018 Seafood Expo North America. The expo, in conjunction with Seafood Processing North America, takes place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA and runs from March 11-13.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Megan Schneider and Patrick Smith will be demonstrating seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer units at the 2018 Seafood Expo North America. The tradeshow takes place in Boston, Massachusetts inside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and runs from March 11-13. Polar King product demonstrations and literature will be located at booth 1689.

Since 1982, Polar King has been providing seamless, fiberglass, outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer units. All Polar King walk-in units are constructed and designed specifically for outdoor use and can withstand even the most extreme elements and conditions. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one piece, outdoor units. Fully customized walk-ins are available to meet your specific needs and operational configuration. With one of the most comprehensive manufacturer warranties in the industry, the Polar King limited warranty provides 25-year coverage for the internal foam insulation as well as 12-year coverage for the walk-in structure.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also recently gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10, Expiration Date: 7/13/2022. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 1689.

