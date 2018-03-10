masmenos emerges in 2012 until nowadays as a platform, a unique space where a fluent and constant communication between the composers and performers is being promoted. Its main goal is inhabited by the production and musical research in the field of contemporary music.

With the purpose of encompass an interval that involves instruments and new languages, masmenos reveals itself adding and subtracting plausible art combinations. Although there is a condition that is better to know beforehand: New possibilities not always add up, nor tradicional instruments justify themselves. Luckily, they don’t subtract either. We should rather be tolerant and allow a degree of uncertainty, openness and error upon enjoying feasible mixtures and hybridizations. New Music