Metastatic Bone Disease Market to be Driven by the Improvement in Medical Infrastructure

Cancer is one of the most serious and chronic disorders presently. It is a highly dangerous disease with a high mortality rate due to extremely invasive nature and prolonged duration. Metastatic bone disease is one of the types of cancer which begins in an organ such as breast, prostate, or lungs and spreads to bone. According to a recent study, around 1.2 million new cancer patients are diagnosed each year. Nearly 50% of these tumors can progress to metastatic bone disease. This growth can be benign or malignant. In most of the cases, bone cancer is a result of other cancers such as breast, thyroid, lung, kidney, and prostate.

Due to advance medical treatment of many cancers especially for breast prostate, or lungs patients can live longer. The primary and major indication of metastatic bone disease is intolerable and severe bone pain. The severity of pain increases with time. In addition to pain, other symptoms such as fatigue, weight loss, bone crack, muscle pain, fever, osteopenia, and osteoporosis have been identified. The diagnostic tests may include reasons of pain and deep study of patient’s history. Diagnosis of metastatic bone disease is carried out using imaging tests such as CT scan, PET scanning, MRI, and bone scanning. Biopsy is another test used for the diagnosis and confirmation of the disease.

The global metastatic bone disease market is expected to grow substantially due to rise in awareness among the population about metastatic bone disease and other bone diseases, increase in R&D investment by major players across the globe, technological advancements, and improvement in medical infrastructure. However, high cost of R&D, diagnosis, and treatment acts as a major restraint of the market.

The global metastatic bone disease market can be segmented based on type of bone cancer, type of therapy, and region. In terms of type of cancer, the market can be bifurcated into primary bone cancer and secondary bone cancer. Primary bone cancer is characterized by rapid and uncontrollable growth of bone and related tissues. Secondary bone cancer originates from another site of body and metastasizes to the bone structure. Based on type of therapy, the global metastatic bone disease market can be divided into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery, and surgical treatments. Radiation therapy uses X-rays or gamma-rays to treat the disease. Chemotherapy uses anti-cancer drugs either orally 1or parenterally to treat the disease.

Geographically, the global metastatic bone disease market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region can be sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC Countries. North America dominates the market owing to rapidly rising incidence of bone cancers and increasing focus on R&D in bone tumor treatments. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period due to rise in health care awareness and demand for advanced medical technology.

Key players operating in the global metastatic bone disease market are Amgen, Inc., Novartis International AG, Actavis plc, Pfizer, Inc., Debiopharm Group, and Eli Lilly and Company, among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the market.

