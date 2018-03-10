Analysis and Assessment on Mooring Compensators Market by Future Market Insights 2017-2027

Since the ancient times, boats have been moored by using ropes or other bendable longitudinal elements. Ropes are the best suitable for this purpose, as they are bendable and also act as mooring compensator. However, a rope alone is not enough to compensate the stormy shocks that are caused by waves, can also break a boat’s mooring device with bad results. Hence, the mooring compensators were firstly launched in the market.

Earlier, the steel based mooring springs were applied on the mooring line. However, natural exposure of the elements to rain and wind along with the salty sea water made the steel spring weak and corrode. Further, they are very costly due to the extra fittings and shackles. In order to solve these problem manufacturers have introduced the polymer based material which is perfectly suited for this application. As no other material than rubber is a suitable to damp a movement.

Mooring compensators are basically manufactured from high quality ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber in order to provide excellent strength along with the weather and salt water resistance. Mooring compensators are available in various sizes in the market and are utilized depending on their application. Mooring compensators are the most essential accessory for mooring lines. Basically, there are 2 types of mooring compensators available in the market, first that is threaded onto a rope and another not to be threaded on a rope. Some of the compensators are also available based on metal, but they are heavy, noisy and impractical and hence they are not utilized as a boat equipment. Further, in various harbors, metal springs are banned, thus mooring compensators are gaining importance in the market.

Global Mooring Compensators Market: Segmentation

The global mooring compensators market can be segmented on the basis of raw material and product type

Based on the raw material, the global mooring compensators market can be segmented into

Rubber based

Polyurethane based

Based on the product type, the global mooring compensators market can be segmented into

U-Cleat Mooring Compensator

Smart Snubber Mooring Compensator

Inline Mooring Compensator

Classic Mooring Compensator

Others

Global Mooring Compensators Market: Dynamics

Growing sales of the boats supported by surging recreational activities is anticipated to boost the demand for the mooring compensators in the near future. As per the National Marine Manufacturers Associations (NMMA), sales of powerboats reached more than 250,000 in 2016. Further, new product development and rising demand from young boaters is assisting the industry growth.

Moreover, mooring compensators are manufactured by EPDM rubber with unique plastic locks which maintains their resilience despite strains and stresses, no wear and tear, no squeaking etc. thus prevents the lines from cleats and lines from pulling out. Thus, owing to these physical properties, mooring compensators are gaining traction in the market and thus pushing the demand for the mooring compensators across the globe

Global Mooring Compensators Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the mooring compensators market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the North America. Mooring compensators are generally utilized for the boats in the harbours. In Asia-Pacific, World’s largest harbours are located in the countries such as China, Singapore, South Korea etc. Thus, supporting the demand for the mooring equipment’s across the region. Latin America and Europe are anticipated to grow at stagnant rate in the market over the near future. Demand for the mooring compensators in the Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at slow rate over the forecast period

Global Mooring Compensators Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Mooring Compensators market include Unimer Marine, Trelleborg Group, PLASTIMO, Anchor Marine, Chain Ropes and Anchors, Boat Accessories Australia, Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd.

Globally, the mooring compensator market is expected to be one of the most consolidated market as there are small number of players involved in the manufacturing of the product.