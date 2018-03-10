A Brief Overview at Latin America Agricultural Chelates Market

The Latin America Agricultural Chelates Market is expected to grow at 6.93% CAGR from 2016 to 2021 and it is estimated that the Latin America market was valued at USD 53.48 million in 2016 and is relied upon to reach USD 74.76 million by 2021. Degradation of soil, increased modern farming practices, and demand for chelated iron micronutrients are key factors driving the market. The high growth potential in emerging markets and untapped regions provides market players with new growth opportunities.

Market Overview:

Micronutrients are essential agriculture for increasing the yield and enhancing the quality of agricultural produce. Though required in very small quantities, these essential elements are consumed by plants to carry out important bodily functions. They are effectively supplied by complexes containing chelated compounds, these compounds being more stable than their non-chelated compounds. The most commonly used chelates are EDTA, DPTA and EDDHA. Micronutrients such as iron, zinc, copper, manganese, calcium and magnesium can be chelated easily, while the other nutrients cannot be readily chelated.

The driving factors of the market are the increasing demand for high yielding good quality crops. These chelate compounds also helps in removing toxicity due to excess micronutrients and play an important role in helping plants overcome micronutrient deficiency, thereby increasing profits by overcoming agricultural economies. Increasing demand for biofuels is further expected to aid market growth. Rapid depletion of crude oil deposits and rising environmental concerns regarding harmful effects of petroleum products on environment are further aiding the research to find a sustainable alternative. Bioethanol and biodiesel are considered one of the sustainable alternatives. Both of these products are derived from bio fuel such as waste vegetable and waste vegetable oils Therefore, an enlarged interest for biofuels has prompted the interest for food grains and crops, which will fuel the demand for agricultural micronutrients. Factors such as the high-cost associated with chelating agents and increasing environmental concern over non-biodegradable chelates are major constraints limiting the market growth. But with increasing emphasis on research and product development by companies to produce organic and biodegradable chelates and advantages associated with increasing adoption of hydroponics technology are boosting the growth of agricultural chelates market.

The Latin America market for agricultural chelates market is segmented by type, application and crop type. On the basis of type, it is segmented into EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA and IDHA. The EDTA agricultural chelates type is projected to grow the most. EDTA chelate isolates metal ions, such as calcium ions and ferrous ions, and forms weak bonds with metal nutrients, such as zinc, iron, and copper. EDTA chelates being comparatively less expensive and easily available also helps to treat harmful lead poisoning in the soil by removing the toxins, such as lead, cadmium, and mercury. These factors have further helped the demand for EDTA chelates.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into Soil, Seed Dressing, Foliar Sprays and Hydroponics. Soil application in the agricultural chelates market is growing as soil nutrition is necessary to increase the productivity of crops. Crops witness a usual deficiency of iron and therefore chelated iron micronutrients are applied in the soil to provide the required amount of nutrition for an enhanced crop production. On the basis of Crop, it is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and fruits and vegetables. Bioethanol and biodiesel are considered the most sustainable alternatives to the conventional fuel. Bioethanol is sourced from wheat, soybean, corn, rapeseed, and sugarcane, whereas biodiesel is sourced from Jatropha, sunflower, soybean, mustard, rapeseed, flax, canola, palm oil, hemp, and waste vegetable oils. The absolute growth opportunity is expected to be highest in the cereals segment followed by fruits and vegetables.The Latin American region is geographically segmented into Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. Latin America is expected to be a promising region for oxygen therapy devices and is stated to witness rapid growth in the coming years. Furthermore, growing economy and government initiatives are further going to aid the case of agricultural chelates.

Some of the key players participating in the Latin America Agricultural Chelates Market are:

BASF SE

Haifa Chemicals

Syngenta AG

AkzoNobel N.V.

Nufarm Ltd.

Deretil Agronutritional

Shandong IRO Chelating Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Protex International

lagro SPA

Van Iperen International

Market Segmentation for the Latin America Agricultural Chelates Market:

By Type: Introduction, EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA

By Crop Type: Introduction, Fruits and vegetables, Oil Seeds and Pulses, Cereals and Grains

By Application: Introduction, Soil Dressing, Foliar Sprays, Hydroponics

