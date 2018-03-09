Train24.in: The Ideal Website for All Your Train Enquiries

DLB Infotech Pvt. Ltd. has launched Train24.in an intuitive website to avail all the travel information right from Train between stations to Live Train Status. It tends to offer a common platform for all enquiries of the train travellers across the country. Designed by experts, the website provides precise details to the users in a matter of seconds.

Indian Railways has witnessed a staggering increase of 70 million more passengers in the year 2016-17. With the ever increasing usage of internet, passengers are becoming more dependent on their laptops and mobiles to avail train information. There is a tremendous need of a web portal to provide the details about Indian trains with all the latest updates. Train24.in utilises advanced techniques and the latest Application Programming Interface (API) to furnish users with the required data. Essential services are provided on the website to facilitate the passengers:

PNR Status – Gone are the days when you used to constantly check the PNR Status of your ticket on different websites. Train24.in provides all the updates on your phone instantly. Isn’t it hassle free?

Trains B/W Stations – Don’t know about the trains and their schedules? Train24.in right away provides a list of all the trains with their timings in an intuitive manner.

Live Train Status – It is amongst the best features of the website. Train24.in provides a Live Train Running Status for the train you are looking for. You can find the current position of the train with its scheduled time in a comprehended table.

Seat Availability – The train you want to travel in might get filled quickly. Train24.in exhibits all the seats available on the train with respect to their classes. Finding the seats on a train has never been so easy before.

Train Route – You might not have much idea about the railway stations. Train24.in provides the complete route of the train you wish to travel in. Get to know about all the stations through which the train will pass and its scheduled time too.

Cancelled & Rescheduled Trains – Train24.in offers latest updates about the cancelled and rescheduled train of the current and upcoming dates. It is a nifty feature that saves your precious time.

Others – Apart from the mentioned above, Train24.in offers a variety of features the users which are listed below.

Easy User Interface

Uncluttered Information

Travel Tips

Reservation & Refund Rules

Trains and Stations List

Train24.in does not desire any personal information about the user hence, no prior registration or sign up is required to operate the website. The data fetching algorithm of the website claims a very high accuracy in providing the information a user is looking for. A total of 3,754 trains and 4,603 railway stations have been listed on the website. Train24.in strives to provide 100% authentic and reliable information to its users.

“The Indian Railway system is undeniably complex. Most of the time the user has to face troubles in deriving the information. A useful train travel website is what a user needed. We are very much excited about the announcement of our new website Train24.in. We believe that the website will surely change the way people used to search for the trains before commencing their journey,” said Mr Dinesh Godara, MD of DLB Infotech Pvt. Ltd. He further added, “We aim to provide spontaneous information for all the travel enquiries of the users. Train24.in could be the ideal website for all the users who are fond of travelling through Indian Railways.”

Train24.in is a travel website designed and developed keeping in mind the end user experience. The clean user interface and hassle free experience enhance the value and the usability of the website. It is a one stop destination for all the train enquiries of the Indian passengers. It offers plethora of facilities to the users with a matter of few clicks and no charges involved. Though the website doesn’t do ticket bookings as of now but it is certainly on the list of future plans of the company. With the increase in dependence on technology, the website desires 1 million satisfied users in less than a couple of months. Train24.in aims to become the most reliable and versatile website for the train travellers in India in near future.

For further information visit us at: www.train24.in

Contact Details

Mobile: +91 7023333670

Email: train24in@gmail.com

About the Company

DLB Infotech Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001: 2008 Certified Web Designing and Development Company under the DLB Group of Companies. The company provides numerous Technologies, Website Designing, App Development, and Digital Marketing Solutions in various Business Domains.

See more at: www.dlbinfotech.com