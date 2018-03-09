Top Entertainer for the Car: XZENT Multimedia System X-222

Originally a hot tip, the XZENT (http://www.xzent.com/) moni- and naviceivers are now among the top sellers Europe-wide, and are awarded accolades by the trade press for their outstanding price/performance. With the X-222 (retail price 299 euros) XZENT has now brought out a new 2-DIN multimedia system. True to the slogan “high quality at an amazingly reasonable price”, the X-222 impresses with its great visual design, modern entertainment, uncomplicated in-car integration, and easy operation.

COMFORTABLE AND VERSATILE

That the X-222 is a really comfortable device to use, is revealed by the clear layout of the front, combining a large 16.5 cm/6.5″ touchscreen with four sensor buttons, and a practical volume control knob. The capacitive display reacts to just a light touch – a fingertip is enough. The strong brightness of the high resolution display, its crystal clear transparency, brilliant colors, and large contrast range ensure good readability even in difficult light conditions – a perfect platform for media content playback.

MULTIMEDIA SPECIALIST

Beside the receiver for the analog FM radio, the X-222 has a DAB+ tuner for digital radio enjoyment. Equipped with DAB Service Following, DLS text, and the display of slideshows, the outstanding reception and great ease of use of this tuner make it convincing. For multimedia playback the X-222 offers two USB ports supporting all the usual audio and video file formats, including FLAC and WAV. In addition, there is a microSD card reader and an HDMI interface for the connection of multimedia devices or smartphones with an HDMI output.

SMARTPHONES – OPTIMAL USE

With the powerful Bluetooth unit of the X-222 you can not only phone safely while on the move but also stream music in comfort. And it gets even better. Android smartphones can be connected to one of the USB ports. The Easy Connect function mirrors the smartphone apps, including sat nav apps, on the display of the X-222 so that they can then be comfortably controlled via touchscreen.

The second USB port provides for the connection of iOS based mobile devices, and supports the Made for iPod/iPhone functionality.

SMART DETAILS

The X-222 has two RCA inputs for connecting two cameras (front/rear or rear/rear). A practical feature here is the CAM button at the front that enables a direct manual control access to the camera system. This enables you to quickly switch to the camera image when driving ahead. For optimal in-car integration the illumination of the four sensor buttons of the X-222 can be adjusted to match the color of the cockpit instrument illumination for the particular vehicle.