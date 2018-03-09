ShotOn for Micromax: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp

SURAT, INDIA-9 March 2018: Greencom EbizzInfotech, a phenomenal IT Company in the field of Mobile App Development advance has joined another App to their radiant arrangement of Android Application named ShotOn for Micromax: Auto Add ShotOn Photo Stamp which is particularly made for Micromax clients who wish to have ShotOn Stamp to their clicked pictures.

ShotOn for Micromax is made by evaluating every single one of the necessities and requirements of a Micromax client. Thus, it utilizes the inbuilt camera to join shot tag to Micromax clicked photographs to reduce the issue of utilizing application camera and remain mindful of the photo quality.

Featuring Features of the Application:

3-in-1 ShotOn names ( Shot by Signature text, Shot On Device Name, Shot on Brand logo)

Default lineup of every last Micromax Model Names

Editable ShotOn and Shot By marks

Import/Add Watermark Logo

Adaptable Stamping areas

Resizable substance estimations ( M to XXL)

Check Preview before Permanent Stamping

“The major saying behind working up this application is to satisfy the need of having inclining shot on tag for each and every Micromax client in the market”- Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Completely when tended to about conceivable strategies, he answered” We are dealing with different assembled applications with watermarking thought however with new enrapturing highlights”