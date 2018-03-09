She Codes by Indeed brings Indian women coders into the spotlight

Indeed, the world’s no. 1 job site, recently hosted the Indian leg of its yearly contest for women programmers, She Codes, spanning two days, inviting coding talent from all over the country to participate. A completely free contest open to all women students and professionals in India, the contest aims to bring out the best in programming talent among women, given the severe under-representation of women in technology-led fields. With over 2105 participants in attendance, Indeed witnessed an impressive demonstration of coding skills in its most recent edition.

The proportion of women programmers in India is around 30% of all coders[1], which given the size of the country’s technically educated populace is relatively low in comparison to other developed nations. Despite producing a significant number of women engineers every year, there is a lack of women in the technology sector as close to 40% of them remain unemployed [2] due to various reasons and constraints such as family commitments, lack of accessibility, and so on. Indeed aims to showcase those women who are making a mark in the field, thus serving as inspiration to those on the threshold, boosting talent in the sector.

Mr. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “It has been inspiring, being a part of the She Codes, and witnessing all these talented women demonstrate their programming abilities. The idea that technology is a man’s domain is a false one, and we at Indeed want to highlight the fact that women are not only competent but also possess pioneering potential in technical fields. We believe in providing equal opportunities for work, and work to create a bias-free environment for both our employees, as well as the job seekers we facilitate. With this challenge, we were able to showcase the capabilities of all these women, and hope that this will encourage even more women to venture into this field and explore their potential without discrimination.”

The 2017 She Codes challenge saw the winner, Anushka Chandrawat, a student from Roorkee, who completed the problem within 3 hours 10 minutes, earning the top spot and a chance to visit the Indeed HQ in Austin, Texas, US. The top 5% of participants to qualify also earned exclusive access to Indeed’s leading engineers and other career benefits, as part of membership with WINDEED, the company’s technology wing.