Rent It Bae commemorates International Women’s Day with #SpreadingJoyOfFashion campaign

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2018, Rent It Bae, India’s leading premium fashion rental portal has announced the launch of its #SpreadingJoyOfFashion campaign.

The campaign is designed to dress select brides for their big wedding days with designer wear. The trousseau and the wedding attire is being contributed by Rent It Bae’s customers and friends in Delhi-NCR, such as their wedding lehengas, sarees and suits.

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Aanchal Saini, CEO and Co-founder, Rent It Bae said, “every women feasts her eyes on a beautiful dress to be worn on her wedding day, we started this campaign to fulfill the dreams of underprivileged brides who may not otherwise wear a designer lehenga on their special day.”

All the donated outfits will be refashioned by a designer, Pooja Guliani, who rents her designer label ‘Hints by Pooja Guliani’ on Rent It Bae’s portal.

“We are working with Robin Hood Amy, an NGO to identify three brides and our collaborated designer would work on their trousseau,” Aanchal added.

The donors are requested to connect with Rent It Bae customer care. Then the first step is to ask for pictures of the products they wish to donate after which their style team checks the pictures for quality. If the team approves the pictures, the products are collected by RENT IT BAE delbies (Delivery boys). The collection of donated outfits began in March and will continue upto March 25, 2018 within Delhi-NCR only.