Neighborly Home Care, Senior Home Care Agency Advises Heart Attack Symptom Awareness for American Heart Month

February 1, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA – February is American Heart Month, and home care agencies in Philadelphia, like Neighborly Home Care, want everyone to be aware of the dangers of heart disease. The US Center for Disease Control estimates that 610,000 people die of heart problems every year – which is roughly 1/4 of all American deaths.

When someone is providing care for an elderly person, being aware of common symptoms of a heart attack is critical. Recognizing the symptoms immediately can make the difference when calling for medical treatment.

Major symptoms include:

• Pressure or a squeezing sensation in a person’s chest or arms, particularly if the feeling spreads to the neck or back.

• Recurrent chest pain brought on by exertion, but alleviated with rest.

• Abdominal pain reminiscent of severe heartburn.

• Sudden dizziness or lightheadedness.

• Unexpected shortness of breath.

• Breaking out in a cold sweat.

Caregivers should be aware that symptoms of heart attacks can vary significantly among different people, particularly with regard to severity. People suddenly clutching at their chests or arms, like in the movies, is somewhat rare. However, the more of those symptoms are present, the more likely a person is having a heart attack or related cardiac event.

Acting quickly is the key – call 911 for assistance immediately. The longer the delay, the more chance of the heart attack causing serious damage. When caregivers keep level heads and act fast, they have the best chance of helping reduce potential harm.

