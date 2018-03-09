Narrowband IoT Market – New Standardized Cellular Technology Optimized to Enable the Internet of Things

Global Narrowband IoT market is bifurcated into application software, technology services, vertical, smart applications and geography. Based on application software the market is being catogorized into real time streaming analytics, security software, asset tracking solutions, soil monitooring solutions, logistics tracking solutions, smart parking management solutions and others. On the basis of technology.

Objectives of the report are as follows:

Narrowband IoT (NB-IOT) is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed to permit a various services and devices to be connected using telecommunications bands. Narrowband Internet of things is a narrowband radio technology designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and is one of a range of Mobile IoT (MIoT) technologies standardized by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). Other 3GPP IoT technologies include eMTC (enhanced Machine-Type Communication) and EC-GSM-IoT. The NB-IoT specification was frozen at Release 13 of the 3GPP specification (LTE-Advanced Pro), in June 2016.

NB-IoT focuses specifically on indoor coverage, low cost, long battery life, and enabling a large number of connected devices. The NB-IoT technology is deployed “in-band” in spectrum allocated to Long Term Evolution (LTE) – using resource blocks within a normal LTE carrier, or in the unused resource blocks within a LTE carrier’s guard-band – or “standalone” for deployments in dedicated spectrum. It is suitable for the re-farming of GSM spectrum.

Market Segments:

Global Narrowband IoT market is bifurcated into application software, technology services, vertical, smart applications and geography. Based on application software the market is being catogorized into real time streaming analytics, security software, asset tracking solutions, soil monitooring solutions, logistics tracking solutions, smart parking management solutions and others. On the basis of technology services the market is segmented into managed services and professional services. Vertical segment has been subsegmented into agriculture, retail, logistocs and transportation, healthcare, energy & utilities, industrial manufacturing and others. On the basis of smart applications the market has be categorized into smart asset tracking, smart metering, smart governance, smart building and others.

Geographically, the Narrowband IoT market has been bifrucated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Narrowband IoT market size and forecast period for each region has been estmated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by application software, technology services, vertical, and smart applications and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Narrowband IoT market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

Global Narrowband IoT Market, by Application:

Hardware

Software

Module

Automotive

Services

Others

Key vendors in this market are –

The technological progression in the Narrowband IoT is anticipated to drive the APAC market for Narrowband IoT in the future years. The major companies that providing Narrowband IoT include.

China Mobile Limited

AT&T Inc.

Orange S.A.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd

China Unicom

Vodafone Group PLC

Etisalat

Deutsche Telekom AG

Telstra Corporation Limited

Telefonica SA.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

