LHA London Provides Great Value Accommodations to Students and Young Professionals at Davies Court in Canary Wharf

LHA London offers great value accommodations at their Davies Court branch in Canary Wharf. The house has good facilities and inclusions.

[London, 9/3/2018]– LHA London, a provider of accommodations across London, provides cost-effective and flexible accommodations for students and young professionals at Davies Court in Canary Wharf. The house has several facilities and inclusions that suit the requirements of the residents.

Accommodations in Canary Wharf, London

A mixture of shared and self-catered facilities, Davies Court is ideal housing for students and young employees who work or study in Canary Wharf or in Central London. The hostel is surrounded by commercial establishments, cafes and restaurants that are all a short walk away. The O2 Arena and the Westferry (Zone 2) DLR station is also close to Davies Court, giving residents convenient access to transport.

All rooms in LHA London hostels are for same sex residents. Each person in a room has their own quality bed, drawers, wardrobe. They share a sink with a shaving and vanity unit. Rooms that are available for short-term and long-term bookings are:

• Single Room

• Twin Room

Features and Facilities

Davies Court offers the following facilities and inclusions for long-term bookings:

• Bills – accommodations at Davies Court includes general cleaning and maintenance, insurance fees, incoming data line and utilities

• Gym – the modern gym has weights sections, treadmills, cable workout stations and rowers

• Bike storage –secure and high-quality bike racks

• Internet – 50MB Wi-Fi across 7 devices for every guest; can be accesses anywhere in the house

• Communal kitchen – a shared eating space with seats, tables and a TV

• CCTV Surveillance – 24 cloud-based cameras with the help of a porter on duty for enhanced security

• Study room – a quiet room with desks for private study

• Laundry area – residents may use the coin-operated washing and drying machines

About LHA London

Since 1940, LHA London has been a leading provider of cost-effective accommodations for students and young working professionals in the heart of London. They currently have thirteen spacious houses across the capital, all of which have excellent access points to London’s busiest tubes and streets.

For more information about LHA London and other accommodation inquiries, visit their website at http://lhalondon.com/.