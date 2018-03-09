Trademarks reflect the changes in social, cultural and nationalistic attitudes of past generations. They illustrate the change in trading patterns, packaging and advertising methods. They show through their proliferation and diversity the important part they play in the growth of trade in Australia and the development of our economy. While the Australian Patent Law was originally based on the British Law system, Trade Mark law in Australia seems to be in advance of that of the ‘mother country’. Britain’s Trade Mark Registration Act came into operation in 1875, while five Australian States already had enacted laws to protect registered Trade Marks at that time: South Australia 1863; Queensland; Victoria and Tasmania in 1864; New South Wales in 1865.The original Commonwealth Trade Marks Act 1905 superseded those Acts providing for separate registration of trade marks in the Australian States. Read more: http://www.meyerwestip.com.au/iconic-australian-trademarks/