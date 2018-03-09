Gio Dental at Station Landing Offers Professional Teeth Cleaning to Maintain Good Oral Health

[MEDFORD, 3/10/2018] — Regular dental visits and cleaning do more than just keep your teeth clean and shiny.According to a study presented at the American Heart Association, frequent oral cleanings not only remove gum disease and plaque, but also cut down the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Frequent Teeth Cleaning Beneficial for Individuals

Researchers analyzed over 100,000 adults in Taiwan’s national health insurance database. Half of the patients had their teeth cleaned by a professional while the other half never had an oral cleaning.

The study revealed that individualswho underwent a minimum of one cleaning by a dental hygienist or dentist in their life lowered the risk of stroke by 13 percent and decreased the likelihood of a heart attack by 24 percent. Moreover, protection from stroke and heart disease was more evident in participants who go through tooth scaling annually. It means that people who have their teeth cleaned frequently can further lower their risk of stroke and heart disease.

Professional Dental Cleaning by Gio Dental at Station Landing

Individuals interested in reaping the benefits of professional oral cleaning in Medford can go to Gio Dental at Station Landing. When the patient visitsGio Dental at Station Landing for dental cleaning, the dentist will first perform a comprehensive oral exam to assess the patient’s oral health. After the examination, the dentist will then get rid ofstains, tartar, and plaque from the teeth. Lastly, the dentist will polish the teeth using a low-speed rotary brush.

The practice ensures that patients who undergo the practice’s thorough teeth cleaning procedure can expect smooth and clean teeth.

About Gio Dental at Station Landing

On top of professional dental cleaning, Gio Dental at Station Landing provides a range of dental treatments and procedures, such as teeth whitening, dental implants, tooth extractions, root canal treatment, and periodontal (gum) disease therapy. The dental practice delivers its services in a welcoming and compassionate environment.

