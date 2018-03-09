Decorative Concrete Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The major factors driving the decorative concrete market are the growing awareness about the advantages of the green building, rapid urbanization and rising demand for green building in the developing countries. The high initial cost is the major restraint that may hamper the market growth in the near future.

Decorative concrete is the use of concrete as not simply a useful medium for construction but also as an visual enhancement to a structure, while still helping its function as an integral part of the building such as walls, floors, driveways and patios.The conversion of concrete into decorative concrete is achieved through the use of a various resources that might be used during the pouring process or after the concrete is cured. These materials or systems may include but are not limited to acid staining, stamped concrete, polished concrete, decorative overlays, vertical overlays, concrete countertops, and more.

The global decorative concrete market has be categorized into type, application, end-use sector and regions. On the basis of type the market has been bifurcated into stamped concrete, concrete overlays, stained concrete, epoxy coating, colored concrete, polished concrete among others. Based on application the market has been bifurcated into walls, floors, patios, driveways and sidewalls and others. End-use sector segment is catogorized into residential and non-residential.

Global Decorative Concrete Market, Target Key Audience:

Decorative concrete contractors

Raw material suppliers

Market research & consulting firms

Regulatory bodies and government

Architects & engineers

End users

Key vendors in this market are:

The growing demand for green building in the developing countires is anticipated to drive the APAC market for Decorative Concrete in the future years. The major companies in this market are

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

3M Company

RPM International Inc.

Huntsman International LLC.

RPM International, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Boral Limited

Ultratech Cement.

The regional analysis covers:

Geographically, the Decorative Concrete market has been bifrucated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Decorative Concrete market size and forecast period for each region has been estmated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by type, application, end-use sector and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Decorative Concrete market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

