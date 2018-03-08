US Capital Advises on $15 Million Convertible Note Investment Facility for 480 Holdings

San Francisco, California, USA., March 08, 2018 — US Capital Partners Inc. has advised on a $15 million convertible note investment facility for 480 Holdings Limited, LLC (“480 Holdings”), a Delaware limited liability company based in Tijeras, New Mexico. 480 Holdings plans to bottle and sell premium Fiji natural spring water under the brand Yaqara Water™.

US Capital Partners is a full-service private financial group headquartered in San Francisco. Through its investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm provides private placement and capital raise services and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements.

“480 Holdings approached US Capital Partners to provide financial and strategic advice,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “We are pleased to have advised on general financing for the business.”

Supported by the beverage consulting leader Beverage Marketing Corporation, 480 Holdings has pledged to contribute 1.0% of its annual gross revenues to a 480 Holdings Humanitarian Fund. This fund will assist more than 1,700 local village members near the bottling plant by improving their living conditions and providing access to education for their children.

About 480 Holdings Limited, LLC:

Formed in 2015, 480 Holdings intends to bottle and sell premium Fiji natural spring water under the brand Yaqara Water™. CEO Patrick Scanlon has over 40 years of project management and marketing experience, with 18 years spent at Walt Disney Imagineering, and is supported by a team of experienced business executives. To date, the company’s primary work has been to organize and prepare for the extraction, bottling, marketing, and sales of its spring water from Fiji.

About US Capital Partners Inc:

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory.

To learn more, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapitalpartners.net or call +1 (415) 889-1010.

