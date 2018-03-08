Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “United States Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Market Report 2017”

In this report, the United States Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wireless Mesh Networking Devices sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Atmel

Digi International

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Aclara Technologies

Autani

Computime

Energate

HPL Electric and Power

Itron

Legrand

Melange Systems

Microchip Technology

MMB Networks

Profile Systems

SENA Technologies

Sigma Designs

TimeLox

Trilliant

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Z-Wave Devices

Thread-Based Devices

Zig-Bee Enabled Devices

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices for each application, including

STBs

Smart Meters

Remotes

Others

