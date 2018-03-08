Super Blinds Mart Provides 5 Year Warranty on Window Blinds

Perth, Western Australia (webnewswire) March 8, 2018 – Customer satisfaction being their priority, Super Blinds Mart revealed that they offer 5 year warranty for all products listed on their official website. The company not just ensures that their readymade and custom window blinds online are priced reasonably, but they also ensure the products meet the highest quality and durability standards as expected by their customers.

A spokesperson said, “Customer trust has always been a driving factor for our business, which is why we always make sure that all the products we sell will satisfy the diverse requirements of our clientele. We are a 3rd Generation family business that cares about your family and Lifestyle needs. Our 5 year warranty policy is a promise, which states that we provide only top quality products for your home.”

Since its inception, Super Blinds Mart offers a wide range of Window blinds online in various sizes and designs. The service lets customers to buy direct from their warehouse online, thus letting them save money. Super Blinds Mart is known to be a trusted blind & curtain family business that understands what one would need. With 40 years of experience in the blinds & curtains industry, the company is a go to destination for customers looking for superior and stylish window blinds.

“We ensure safe, secure and hassle-free online shopping from the comfort of your own home, so you can shop with confidence on our website. All orders we receive will be shipped and delivered in less than 7 days within Australia. Furthermore, all products will be tested for quality before they reach your hands, and of course they come with 5 year warranty,” the spokesperson explained.

Their product range includes custom and readymade Venetian blinds online, roller blinds, eyelet curtains, Roman blinds, rainbow blinds, shadow blinds, and other accessories. A testimonial from one of their clients, Grant Williams read, “This is the second time we have ordered blinds from Super Blinds. Again we were extremely happy with price, quality of the product and delivery. They were very helpful in correcting an ordering error and prompt with a refund due to my error. Website is easy to use. A first rate supplier.”

To ease their customers’ decision making process, the service offers free colour and fabric samples for customers. Customers can simply pick the one they’d want to try from their store and have them delivered at no cost.

About Super Blinds Mart:

Super Blind Smart is one of Australia’s popular online destinations for window blinds. For more information, visit https://www.superblindsmart.com.au/

Contact Name: Stewart Graham

Address:

125 Stirling Highway,

Nedlands,

Perth, WA,

Australia 6009

Phone: 1300 652 027

