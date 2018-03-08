Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

The report on Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology Market by raw materials (yarn, conductive inks, conductive polymers), technologies (weaving or knitting, and printing conductive inks), functions (Power generation or storage, Sensing), applications (healthcare, sports and fitness wear) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

Currently, the global smart textiles for wearable technology market is expected to grow at rapid pace. The growth in this market can be acknowledged to the drivers such as growing wearable electronics market, growing popularity of smart gadgets with advanced features, and growing demand for low cost smart sensors. However, the growth in this market is expected to be restrained by high cost of production of smart textiles and compatibility issues. As per the study a majority of the revenue in the global smart textiles for wearable technology comes from its military and safety applications followed by home and architectural applications. Among the geographies Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the 2017 -2023.

Segments Covered

We have highlighted future trends in the global smart textiles for wearable technology that will impact the demand during the period 2017 -2023. In addition, the smart textiles for wearable technology market is segmented by raw materials, by technologies, by functions and by applications.

The raw material includes yarn, conductive inks, conductive metals, conductive polymers and others. The market analysis by technologies includes weaving or knitting, disposition of conductive polymers and printing conductive inks. By functions includes Power generation or storage, Sensing, Radio frequency functioning and Others. By application incudes Military and safety protection applications, Home and architectural applications, healthcare, sports and fitness wear, Fashion wear, transportation and others (automotive and entertainment).

Geographies Covered

The global smart textiles for wearable technology market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among the geographies, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled

Google Inc. E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co.

Milliken & Company

Intelligent Clothing Ltd.

Interactive Wear AG.

Ohmatex ApS

Outlast Technologies LLC

Texas Instruments Inc.

Schoeller Technologies AG.

Vista Medical Ltd.

Textronics, Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated.

Report Highlights

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of smart textiles for wearable technology. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of smart textiles for wearable technology globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Additionally, the company share analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the leading players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.