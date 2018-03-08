Smart Coatings Market is expected to reach US$9.82 bn by 2025

In order to steal a march over their competitors, success-hungry players in the global smart coatings market are resorting to product development to cater to the different requirements of their customers. This has led to the emergence of eco-friendly, anti-corrosion coating platform, which is also cost effective and lightweight. Many other products with unique features are being developed in the market.

Some of the prominent names operating in the global smart coatings market are 3M, PPG Protective & Marine Coatings, BASF SE, Inducoat, Dow Corning, Royal DSM, and NEI Corporation.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global smart coatings market to expand at a phenomenal 29.8% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this rate, the market which was worth US$1.1 bn in 2016, is projected to reach US$9.82 bn by 2025.

Depending upon the types of products, the global smart coatings market can be divided into self-cleaning, self-healing, anti-microbial, anti-corrosion, self-dimming, etc. Of them, the segment of anti-corrosion coatings dominates the market owing to their considerable demand from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They find applications in end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, and military, among others.

Geographically, the key segments of the global smart coatings market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific outshines all other regions vis-à-vis growth rate because of the increased pace of manufacturing and infrastructure development in India and China. The TMR report predicts the region to clock a phenomenal CAGR of 38.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Ability to Offer Strong Protection to Surfaces Makes Smart Coatings Immensely Popular

Smart coatings are enjoying a solid demand because of their ability to accord protection to the surface on which they are applied from any sort of damage resulting from microbial attack, corrosion, dust, oil, moisture, etc. “In aerospace, smart coating can indicate damage on an aero engine or oil and gas platform or even in a composite being used to save weight on an aircraft. It can also find application as a barrier coating for a packaging film and also be transparent and moisture ingress. Because of such unique characteristics, such coatings are seeing widespread application in military, aerospace, healthcare, and automobile segments. Even consumers are willing to pay premium prices for such smart coated products,” explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

