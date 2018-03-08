Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 Men’s Watch: Classicism Meets Modernity

Why a Seiko quartz chronograph, after all?

Almost four decades back, Seiko introduced the first analog quartz chronograph and over all these years, they have earned more expertise than anyone in creating high performance chronographs packed with good looks. to elegant design. The Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch combines the real values of modern watch making and backs it up with a rare elegance brought by a refined design and a high strength to endure.

A newly interpreted classic theme

Among the leading and inexpensive dress/sports quartz watches, the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch has been a consistently leading piece earning significant success from users all over the world. It blends classical ideas with modern design and technological features, of the modern with the classical, both in terms of design and technology. The exterior design of the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch showcases inspirations from classical architectures but additional touches from the Art Deco periods impart the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch a parity in duality.

The Big Calendar

What was once to be found only in the Premier range has now been made available in the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch. The dual-window date display at the 12 o’clock position. Watch enthusiasts who personally love the big/grande date (panoramadatum) complication finds it a confident and prominent design feature.

The movement and battery life

The Caliber 7T04 1/5th second increment, 60-minutes chronograph movement runs on a miniature battery which, with moderate chronograph usage (60 minutes every day) should last approximately for 5 years. At the verge of running dry, the small seconds-hand will start moving at two-second intervals and it is the best time to replace the battery. However, this doesn’t affect the accuracy of the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch.

Final thought:

Despite the large array of pretty, glamorous watches from Seiko Chronograph Watches, the Seiko Chronograph Quartz SPC190 SPC190P1 SPC190P Men’s Watch is committed to become an outstanding success for less. Over time, it will win your heart enormously with its performance for which, its Hardlex crystal and 100 meters of water resistance are equally responsible. Beyond any doubts, it is a watch that drips quality and easily qualifies as a most beneficial choice to keep, both for daily office use and to places that demand you to be formal but not up to insane degrees.

Bottom line: With its combination of advanced yet simple technology, a classically-inspired design and a luxurious build quality in high-grade, gold tone stainless steel, the Seiko Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch is a worthy piece for men who love to wear dress with a bit of élan.