Samsung Galaxy S9 Will be Launched on February 2018

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S9 on February 25, 2018 ahead of the MWC in Barcelona. The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S8 will probably have a much improved camera installed, it suggests “The Camera. Reimaged!” on the invitation at least the saying. For the first time since the Galaxy S6, Samsung is using the Mobile World Congress to introduce a flagship S-Series smartphone. Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 were then presented a few weeks after the important mobile phone trade fair.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus

Publicly, there are still no indications of the appearance and technical features of the Samsung Galaxy S9, but the rumors generally assume that this year there will again be two different sizes of the flagship model: the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus. Both models are to get a better camera with faster autofocus, the plus model comes probably in addition with a second lens (dual-camera system). The case design is unlikely to change in comparison to the Galaxy S8, but Samsung has probably reconsidered the much-criticized positioning of the fingerprint scanner.

In addition to an improved camera you may of course expect an updated chipset, ie there will be a new Exynos processor including a new LTE modem. 5G will not dominate the Samsung Galaxy S9, but the technology is not yet mature enough. According to an alleged packaging for the Galaxy S9, which has recently surfaced , the device will be equipped with 64 GB of internal memory.

Mobile World Congress 2018

The Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest mobile phone trade show and takes place in Barcelona at the end of February each year. This year the fair starts on the 26th of February and ends on the 1st of March. In addition to Samsung, many other mobile phone manufacturers will hold press conferences and introduce new devices. Usually, in addition to new smartphones, but above all, details on new network technology, the subject of 5G will certainly be back on the agenda and even with the current generation of mobile radio LTE, the final stage is far from reached.

We will keep focus on the news about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus and update the information on www.4gltemall.com/blog.