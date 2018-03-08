RackNap Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

New Delhi, Mar 8, 2018 – RackNap (www.racknap.com) – platform for cloud services delivery and business process automation – today announced the availability of its RackNap application in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This will enable Microsoft partners to easily install RackNap in their Azure Subscription with a few clicks and deliver Microsoft cloud services including Microsoft Office 365, Azure and Dynamics 365.

As a service delivery platform, RackNap is a right-fit for Cloud Solution Providers (CSP), Managed Service Providers (MSP), Telcos, Datacenters and other subscription-based IT service providers for delivering cloud as well as traditional IT services (e.g. Hosting). RackNap also helps CSPs manage their provisioning, billing, support, inventory, partner and customer lifecycle from a single platform.

“We have a strong and long-standing relationship with Microsoft that has spanned a decade now.” said Guruprit Ahuja, CEO, RackNap. “This is another milestone in our alliance and will fast track the adoption and consumption of Office 365 and Azure services via RackNap. We are able to deliver RackNap’s complete solution via the Azure Marketplace in an easy to consume way on a monthly subscription based licensing model.”

Nicole Herskowitz, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing at Microsoft Corp. said that “Solutions like RackNap offers capabilities for partners to simplify billing and provisioning of cloud services like Microsoft Azure or Office 365. This offering supports the adoption of cloud services, brings efficiency with automation and helps our partners to focus on their business.”

RackNap is available in two deployment models – On-premises and Cloud. The listing of RackNap in Azure Marketplace makes it easy for Microsoft partners to install RackNap in the cloud in a matter of minutes. Partners can visit the link or reach out at touch@racknap.com for more information.