People Counting System Market Attractiveness, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

The global people counting system market is growing because of the high accuracy and reliability in monitoring and counting entrance and exit traffic separately, while excluding carts, children, and strollers. People counting system consists of people counter device that measures the number and direction of people traversing any entrance or a passage per unit time. This device is widely used in the entrances of buildings to record the total number of visitors. People counting systems have usage in different industry domains. Along with high adoption of cloud and internet of things the global people accounting system is growing explosively. The adoption of global people counting system market is used mostly in crowded places such as shopping malls and concerts, other than their conventional job of calculating footfall, they are used for crowd management and monitoring of high-traffic areas. Their additional uses include fire management and energy usage optimization.

The global people counting system is segmented on the basis of position, type, connectivity, product and application. The connectivity segment sub-segmented into wired and wireless connectivity. The wireless technology is low cost, reloadable bidirectional in or out movement detector. The key advantages of wireless technology simultaneous multiple target detection, smart passage recognition (e.g., detects stops, direction change and turning back).

Key Players

The prominent players in the global People Counting System Market are Iris GmbH, ShopperTrak, Retail Next, Inc., Axis Communication AB, FLIR Systems, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd, IEE S.A., Eurotech SpA and Traf-sys, Inc. among others.

Key Findings:

The global people counting system market is expected to reach USD ~1,100 million by 2022, growing with approximately 14% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

By Type, unidirectional people counting system is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 600 million by 2022.

By Connectivity, Wireless is expected to grow with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

North America is expected to dominate the market of people counting system market throughout the forecast period.

By Application- Transportation sector is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 300 million by the end of 2022.

Segments:

Global People Counting System Market for segment on the basis of position, type, technology and application.

People Counting System Market by Position:

Overhead Beam

Horizontal Beam

People Counting System Market by Type:

Bidirectional

Unidirectional

People Counting System Market by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

People Counting System Market by Application:

Transportation

Retail

Banking & Finance

Hospitality

Sports & Entertainment

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of global people counting system market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid evolution of IOT across different industries has driven the market of global people counting system market. The North America region to dominate the market of global people counting system. Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the people counting system market. Retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls are the leading application areas in the Asia-Pacific people counting system market. The increasing number of retail stores is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore will be the sites of high growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Hardware manufacturers

Entertainment Sector

Sports Organization

The report for People Counting System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

