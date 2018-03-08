NHAI’s CGM Akhilesh Srivastava received Life Time Achievement at the 10th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards

The Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), set up by the GoI along with the Planning Commission and Indian construction industry to take up development activities of the construction industry, has announced the list of winners of the 10th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2018.

Mr Akhilesh Srivastava, Chief General Manager (CGM), IT & Highway Operations, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was awarded the Life Time Achievement Award for his impeccable work and determination as a Public Officer. He has received the award on 7th March 2018 in Stern Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (New Delhi) at the 10th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards ceremony. He is one among six persons who are receiving the award.

Mr Akhilesh Srivastava has more than 25 years of work experience in contract management, logistics, infrastructure, Information Technology, Operational Management and housing management for Indian Armed Forces. In 2016, he took up the charge of Chief General Manager (IT and Highway operation) in NHAI and also as the CGM & Chief Operations Officer at Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL).

The NHAI, under the supervision of The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), has initiated a comprehensive array of projects (with high-end technology) for the modernization of the Indian Highway Network. CGM Akhilesh Srivastava has been playing a major part in the implementation of these projects. The projects include:

• Electronic Toll Collection (ETC): To enable the quick and automatic fee payment at the Toll Plazas without halting.

• Wayside Amenities (WSA): To ensure all the facilities (from basic to advanced level) and civic amenities to the highway commuters and truckers.

• Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS): To manage the highway incidents such as accidents, traffic jams, gridlocks and more, by incorporating the most advanced and high-end technologies and software and network it all to one centralized database.

• UAVs and LiDARs: To monitor the construction and management of highway projects, preparation of DPR and smooth functioning of ATMS.

• Online Dispute Resolution (ODR): To enable the cyber arbitration, mediation, and conciliation for the prompt resolution of disputes.

The CIDC has been organizing the Vishwakarma Award for the past one decade now; the idea is to honour the individuals and organisations for their remarkable achievements in the field of construction. These change-makers are responsible for revolutionising the infrastructural development in their respective domains of construction industries.

The 10th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards will honour around 185 such personalities, which includes entrepreneurs (working in ventures with the public sector), public officers, academician, scientist, technologist, innovator and more. There are total 16 categories under which the Vishwakarma Awards will be awarded, which are further divided in subcategories such as Achievement Award for Industry Doyen, Achievement Award for Creating Social Development and Impact, Achievement Award for Scientist/Academician/Technologist/Innovator, Achievement Award for Best News Coverage of Construction Industry, and many more.

The jury of the 10th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards consists of the most prominent bureaucrats and officials of the Indian Construction Industry, who have selected these awardees on the basis of their work history, public and private parties’ suggestions, and more.

The CIDC has also announced the list of the recipients of the Partners in Progress Trophy, which is a token appreciation to honour organisations that have been CIDC’s partners in progress. These are the organizations and companies who have shown their utmost commitment to create a vibrant work environment in the construction industry. CIDC is also honouring them for achieving targets of “Mission Skilling India”.