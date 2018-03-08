Modular UPS Market 2018 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Market Scenario

Major giants like ABB Group and Riello Electronica Group are investing into modular UPS market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals like healthcare, education, corporate, government among others. Increasing demand for additional power supply and data center applications is one major factor fueling the growth of Modular UPS Market. ABB Group has launched modular UPS which will be suitable for small and medium sized data centers and has also expanded its product offerings to the data centers in North America. These UPS models are easy to deploy and can be added to the system as the power requirements of the system increases. This helps in avoiding the burden of over specification during the initial design configuration. It also ensures that data centers will operate with optimum efficiency and reliability. Riello UPS has launched a multi power UPS and has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for new product innovation. Along with all the basic features, the product optimizes the initial investment costs and also provides an increase in ROI to the customers. It ensures flexible modularity and boosts redundancy levels and battery too.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4081

North America region holds the largest market share of global modular UPS market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for data center applications and growing technological advancements in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies. Need for additional and uninterrupted power supply is major factor driving the growth of modular UPS market.

Modular UPS market has been segmented on the basis of component and vertical. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and services. Out of which, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The services sub segment is further bifurcated into integration services and professional services. Integration services is expected to hold the largest market share of services segment owing to the service requirements and

Unlike traditional UPS systems, modular UPS systems are highly scalable, efficient and do not face the problem of system failure. This ultimately helps in better productivity and provides reliability with efficient performance results.

The global modular UPS market is expected to grow at approx. USD 4 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in modular UPS market are – ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. (Israel), Riello Electronica Group (Italy), Tripp Lite (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of modular ups market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in modular UPS market in Asia Pacific is attributed to technological advancements and developing economies in the countries like China, Japan and India in the region. Major factor driving the growth of modular UPS market in Asia Pacific region is the cost efficient solutions and increasing demand for additional power supply in the region.

Modular UPS Market Segmentation

The modular UPS market has been segmented on the basis of component and vertical. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into 10-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA, and above 500 kVA. The modular UPS is known to provide energy efficient and high performance solutions. The modular UPS solutions are cost efficient and are also low maintenance. This is one major factor driving the growth of modular UPS market.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Technology Providers

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/modular-ups-market-4081

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 3 MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 6 U.S. MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 7 U.S. MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 8 U.S. MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 9 CANADA MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 10 CANADA MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 11 GERMANY MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 12 GERMANY MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 13 U.K. MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 14 U.K. MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 15 EUROPE MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 16 EUROPE MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 17 FRANCE MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 18 FRANCE MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 19 ASIA-PACIFIC MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 20 ASIA-PACIFIC MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 21 REST OF THE WORLD MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 22 REST OF THE WORLD MODULAR UPS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312