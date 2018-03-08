Lokmat salutes womanhood with #BaiManoos – Creates Social Live Interactions & Discussions with Stellar Women Achievers in Maharashtra Bai Manoos Anthem Launched At The Hands Of Sindhutai Sapkal

Mumbai 8th March 2018: Lokmat, India’s No. 1 Marathi newspaper has always been a leader of social change and has held the cause of women empowerment in high regard.

From creating Lokmat Sakhi Manch – possibly the country’s largest community of women, the Lokmat Women Summit, which felicitates women achievers from around the globe, the Sakhi Sanman Awards which recognizes the accomplishments of women from all walks of life, to social initiatives like Lokmat TiCha Ganpati, AarTiCha Taas, Baangdi Brigade, the Midnight Bike Rally, Lokmat has always been dedicated to the empowerment of women.

This International Women’s Day, Lokmat is proud to announce a revolutionary new concept, dressed in a simple, innocuous thought – #BaiManoos.

Can women be just acknowledged as human beings 1st rather than a woman? Can Ms Indra Nooyi be known as a CEO and not as a Woman CEO?

The Bai Manoos initiative raises above kid of questions and is an invitation for everyone to move beyond stereotypes and see women for what they really are – people. A woman should be treated according to her merit as a human, and neither allowances nor excuses should be made for her gender. She should not be treated better or worse for the simple fact of her gender. It is time to see the manoos (human) inside the bai (woman).

The Bai Manoos anthem is a powerful extension of this message that Lokmat and lokmat.com is doing on Facebook and Twitter collaborating with some super achievers and illustrious women from all walks of life in Maharashtra.

Sindhutai Sapkal, who launched the anthem, said, “This is a very important social message. For ages, women have been labeled, stereotyped and underestimated just on the basis of their gender. We see this happen even in today’s “advanced times”. But it’s time for us to wake up, as a society, and change our ways. And that is exactly what this anthem does. I am proud to be Bai Manoos!”

Hemant Jain, Senior Executive VP, Lokmat Media, Business Head, ClickStart, said, “The evolution of the Bai Manoos concept, its execution, and the response it is already receiving gives me great personal satisfaction. I’m tremendously proud to be spearheading this campaign, which I believe has the power to make a difference in the struggle for women’s empowerment. Women’s issues are after all, human issues, and I hope to see a positive change in our society’s attitudes soon!”

As Shalini Gupta, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Lokmat Media Group says, “This is a clutter breaking 360 degree concept which goes beyond womanhood to acknowledge mankind and humanity beyond womanhood. This is in line with Lokmat Media Group’s larger brand philosophy that identifies and recognizes people across age groups in Maharashtra for unique initiatives and truly believes in making a difference in their lives. With a presence now over 100 years, the name Lokmat is now a household name in Maharashtra and through initiatives as these we wish to drive a change in thinking thus striving for a better world beyond stereotypes.”

The Bai Manoos anthem is available on all of Lokmat’s digital platforms to watch and share it on Lokmat on FB on @milokmat on Twitter & Insta and on Lokmat Linked.in

Illustrious Women that Lokmat is connecting with FB & Twitter on #BaiManoos

Shobhna S Kumar

Indian female entrepreneur, who started India’s first online queer (LGBT) bookstore, Queer-ink.com.

Malti Rao:

Malati Rao has been making documentary for the last 10 years. Her films include two 52 minute and three short documentaries that have been screened on public television in India. Handmade in India, a film about India’s indigenous craft traditions won a special mention at the Mumbai International Women’s Film Festival in 2014. Her film Born Behind Bars about children growing up in prison was screened at Film South Asia, Kathmandu in November 2017 and Mumbai International film festival in January 2018. Malati holds an MFA degree in Film and Media arts from Temple University, Philadelphia, USA and an MA in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, India.

Manisha Lakhe:

A poet, a film critic, a teacher, a community builder, an advertising copywriter, a dreamer, a traveler, and a mom, not necessarily in that order. She is passionate about teaching cinema, writing and communication and still finds time to host the oldest open mic in the city at Prithvi cafe. She is the founder of Caferati, the online writing forum which started with 16 writers and now has grown to over 10,000 members across the world. She likes to travel to faraway lands like the Antarctic but revels in journeys in books…

Seema Khandale:

Seema Pardeshi-Khandale

Founder of Ashay Social Group (Registered, Oct 2015)

Working for the Care of Environment on 2 main projects

1) Avoid Plastic Carry Bags and Use Cloth bags.

2) Health, Hygiene and Promotion of the Sustainable Menstruation Options like Menstrual Cups and Cloth Pads.

Mom of two son’s:Tejas (2nd yr BTech, Computer science)

Kunal (8th Std)

Husband: Executive Engineer in MSEB, Prakashgadh, Bandra.

After 20 yrs of my marriage started working, converted my Passion in my work as a Social worker.

Anuja Kamat:

Anuja Kamat has been initiated in the world of music since the age of 8 years. She has taken guidance in light-classical music from Smt. Uttara Kelkar and is currently learning Hindustani Shastriya Sangeet under the able guidance of Smt. Shucheta Athalekar and Smt. Shashwati Mandal Paul. Academically, Anuja has obtained a degree with distinction in both Hindustani Music from the University of Mumbai and in Economics from St. Xavier’s College. Anuja has won several district and state-level competitions. She had also participated in the first season of Marathi Sa re ga ma pa lil champs. Since then she has been giving several stage performances and also has a few private recordings to her credit.

Pratibhatai Sengupta:

Pratibha Sengupta (a retired blind school teacher and an expert in Braille) and her sister Ashatai conceptualized Snehjyoti Andhavidyalaya- first school for blind kids in the entire Ratnagiri district. Pratibha & Ashatai left her active social life in Pune & Mumbai to move to their ancestral home in Gharadi, with no running water and patchy electricity. Snehjyoti school started in 2003 with just 4 students & has now blossomed into a full fledged Government Certified, 80-G (non-profit status in India) residential blind school with 32 students residing and learning in a separate spacious building

Megha Tata:

As a Chief Operating Officer at BTVI (Business Television of India), Megha has overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company’s offerings. She has over 26 years of experience and brings expertise in management of television networks operations in the Media and Entertainment industry. Megha aims to continuously delivering accurate information to the viewers and maintain strong relationship with the stakeholders. Megha is also the Vice President of the International Advertising Association- India Chapter. Prior to BTVI, Megha has worked as part of the leadership team at HBO India, Star and Turner. She has a consistent record of increasing sales, effective negotiations, profit and loss analysis and strategic implementation of business operations. Her performance with Star India and Turner stand testimony to her path of excellence. Ability to overcome obstacles and capture opportunities by closing exclusive deals, create and implement savvy marketing strategies has been Megha’s forte. She is recognized for strong leadership skills and excellence in training, development and mentoring of staff and customers.

Archana Kochhar:

Archana is an Indian fashion designer. rchana’s designs have been featured by celebrities like Prabhu Deva, Shriya Saran, Amrita Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu and Vijender Singh among others. Kochhar has showcased her designs at events like Lakme Fashion Week, India Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. She was conferred with the Anokhi Excellence in Design 2015 award in Toronto, Canada. She is the brand ambassador of Smile Foundation which works towards the cause of girl child education in India. Archana exhibited Make in India driven Ahimsa silk saree with an objective to generate employment in weaving community for Women Empowerment at Satya Brahma’s initiative at Indian Affairs 6th Annual India Leadership Conclave 2015 in Mumbai. The Designer was conferred “Fashion Designer of the Decade” at India Leadership Conclave 2015.

RJ Archana Jani

Born and raised in Kuwait and returned during the Gulf war … that’s her story encapsulated to a certain degree in the Akshay Kumar film AIRLIFT ! Always had a keen interest in philanthropy, environment & spirituality … hence indulged in exploring her roots in Metaphysical sciences, studied about environment at TIFR & often took up local issues with the authorities .. specially cleanliness & the gutter cleaners who entered without any protective gear!

Started off as a web designer and even designed her Dance Guru Shiamak Davar’s Institute SDIPA’s website too! While studying for gaining her Masters in Art she was urged to audition for a radio station back in 2002.

RJ Archana, is best known for her humorous style of hosting shows through her mimicry of celebrities, spontaneity and use of regular characters in her style of delivery. Her biggest strength has been her ability to connect with the listeners through her affable style of hosting the show.

She was also conferred with the Best RJ of the year award by India Radio Forum (IRF) 2017. Hosted the opening series of PRO KABADDI LEAGUE, Awarded with the most stylish RJ Award by 3Rd rock entertainment, for service to mankind awarded by Humanity First Foundation, been a speaker at various women empowerment events! A voice over artist, a live host internationally to Singer, Actor

Environment lover and Philanthropist. Her interests are varied … but the one dearest to her is to spread Love- for that is what she feels primarily existence craves. Plant, animal or HUMANS!

Anuradha Pal

A recipient of the ‘First Ladies’ National Award from the President of India, the ‘Femina Women Super Achiever award’ and the first professional female Tabla virtuoso in the World (according to Encyclopaedia Britannica & Limca Book of Records), Pandita Anuradha Pal is the Brand Ambassador of UNICEF and the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative and a TOP Graded artist of Prasar Bharti & ICCR.