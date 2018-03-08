LKM Recycling Offers Recycling Services for Repurposing

To reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of businesses, LKM Recycling recycles waste into repurposed materials. Instead of letting waste fill dump sites, the company aims to divert waste from landfills.

[SITTINGBOURNE, 08/03/2018] – LKM Recycling, a leading provider of waste management services in the UK, collects recyclable materials from different industries. These materials are then repurposed to reduce waste production and the environmental impact of businesses.

Promoting Zero Waste Practices

Through their recycling services, LKM Recycling aims to help reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of different industries in the UK. Recycling allows companies to divert their waste and byproducts from landfills.

Everyday items like plastic bags and bottles take hundreds of years to decompose and can potentially fill dump sites if businesses continue to send their waste to landfill.

‘It is our duty to help businesses fulfil [sic] their corporate social responsibility requirements as well as to uphold a sustainable approach in all our operations,’ says LKM Recycling.

Repurposing Recyclable Materials

LKM Recycling collects industrial and consumer waste to repurpose them into usable materials. This is not only environmentally friendly but also cost-efficient.

According to LKM Recycling: ‘It has long been a common practice to recover and recycle factory waste and/or off-cuts. Our company wants to continue these efforts by giving businesses a chance to make good use of their waste.’

For UPVC materials, LKM Recycling uses a purpose-built shredder to create new products out of virgin polymers like window frames and profiles, food packaging, clothes and other items. The company also recycles paper and cardboard and repurposes them into linear boards, brown paper bags, cereal boxes and shoe boxes.

About LKM Recycling

As the leading provider of waste management and recycling services in the UK, LKM recycling is dedicated to helping different industries reduce their environmental impact. They offer industrial waste collection and waste management services for wood, plastic, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals as well as car scrap.

