Little Oliver Gallagher PLLC Provides Guidance on Defective Product Claims

[ARDMORE, 3/8/2018] – The Little Oliver Gallagher PLLC states that manufacturers have a legal obligation to design and make products safe for consumers. The personal injury law firm in Oklahoma handles liability cases, helping clients fight for their rights. The firm has represented many clients in different claims due to defective products.

Defective Products Cases

Little Oliver Gallagher PLLC explains that thousands of victims due to defective products suffer from serious injuries like burns, broken bones, head injuries including brain injuries, and spinal injuries as a result.

Victims who have sustained injuries have a right to receive compensation. The law firm adds, “Your health and wellbeing should be your top priority, but next you should do what you can to exercise your legal rights.”

Some of the more common defective product cases in Oklahoma are:

• Car seat defects and/or malfunction

• Defective medical devices

• Defective tires causing blowouts

• Drug and/or medical recall

• Faulty and/or defective medical equipment

• Misleading of nutritional supplement

• SUV rollover accidents and/or other types of car accidents

• Toxic Materials and substances

• Unsafe construction equipment or with faulty parts

Legal Action

In product liability cases, it is important to act when injured, Little Oliver Gallagher PLLC suggests. The firm urges victims to take decisive action as it would help in collecting critical evidence, interviewing witnesses, and addressing other important elements promptly.

The firm also underscores the value of getting just compensation, adding that victims of someone else’s negligence not only have to deal with the physical pain and suffering. Clients also have to consider the loss of current and future as well as the loss of quality of life. As such, the experience of a personal injury lawyer can help victims fight for the maximum compensation they deserve.

